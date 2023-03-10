The Louisiana State Police have made 2 arrests in a 1992 cold case where an infant was murdered.
One of the arrests was of a 50-year-old man who was living in Galliano.
The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations - New Orleans Field Office received a request for assistance from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations in early 2022 regarding a cold case homicide investigation.
The case in question involved the discovery of a female infant's body inside a garbage bag in Picayune, Mississippi on April 17, 1992.
The State Medical Examiner at the time ruled that the cause of death was perinatal asphyxia due to smothering and the case was ruled a homicide.
The Picayune Police Department initiated a homicide investigation and collected evidence, some of which were linked to associations in Gretna. The evidence was preserved by the Picayune Police Department.
In August 2021, the Picayune Police Department and detectives with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations re-opened the investigation. With the help of advanced technology, DNA profiles and fingerprints were developed from the preserved evidence.
Through investigation means, detectives were able to identify the infants' parents as Andrew Carriere and Inga Johansen Carriere, who were both living in Louisiana at the time of the death. Both are now 50 today.
As a result of the investigation, LSP Detectives obtained an arrest warrant through the 24th Judicial District Court for both Inga Johansen Carriere and Andrew Carriere for 1st-degree murder.
In Feb. 28, Inga Johansen Carriere was arrested at her residence in Avondale. On March 9, Andrew Carriere was arrested in Galliano and was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.
State Police says that the breakthrough in the case is a testament to the advancements in forensic technology and the dedication of law enforcement agencies to bring justice to victims and their families.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.