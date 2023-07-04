Fireworks

Fireworks are permitted on July 4th from 9 am until midnight and July 5th from 9 am until 9 pm. Dates and times apply in the town of Lockport and all other areas of Lafourche Parish except the City of Thibodaux and the town of Golden Meadow.

Fireworks are NOT allowed in the city limits of Thibodaux and are only permitted in Oak Ridge Park in the town of Golden Meadow.

Celebrate Independence Day responsibly. Stay safe, and enjoy the festivities.

