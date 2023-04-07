Siren

Authorities are still looking for a suspect in a shooting incident that occurred at the South Lafourche Airport on Thursday.

Harbor Police Chief Mike Kinler said that the incident occurred on late Thursday afternoon with a call being made at 6:29 p.m. to 911 by a male victim who was standing outside Chevron who said he was shot at.

Harbor Police arrived one minute after and more shots were fired in the general direction of vehicles including where the Harbor Police officer was positioned. The shots came from a wooded area on the west side of the airport.

A call for backup was made, which led to LPSO arriving to assist and trying to locate the suspect. The responding units then attempted to set up a perimeter as a second volley of rounds were shot from the wooded area.

No one was injured in the incident, and the suspect is still at-large. It is assumed the suspect fled on foot or into the woods. The motive is not known at this time.

Pending charged related to the incident included attempted murder of a police officer and illegal use of a firearm.

If anyone possesses any information about the suspect(s), they are asked to contact the Harbor Police Department at (985) 396-3911.

