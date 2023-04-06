The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office announced tonight that it is assisting the Port Fourchon Harbor Police in searching for a suspect near the Galliano Airport.
Authorities released a statement tonight to update the public on the situation and also to dispel social media rumors that said that there is an active shooter situation at the airport. LPSO says that IS NOT THE CASE.
LPSO says there is no threat to the public at this time, but that authorities are looking for a suspect near the airport.
LPSO says more information will be published as it becomes available.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.