The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office announced tonight that it is assisting the Port Fourchon Harbor Police in searching for a suspect near the Galliano Airport.

Authorities released a statement tonight to update the public on the situation and also to dispel social media rumors that said that there is an active shooter situation at the airport. LPSO says that IS NOT THE CASE.

LPSO says there is no threat to the public at this time, but that authorities are looking for a suspect near the airport.

LPSO says more information will be published as it becomes available.

