Raceland, LA (70394)

Today

Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 76F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.