A Bayou Blue couple was arrested by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office after allegedly giving a black eye to their small child.

On April 21, LPSO juvenile detectives were called to a head start location regarding a child who arrived with a black eye that had been covered up by makeup as well as marks on the neck and arm. Through investigation, detectives learned that Ray Matherne Jr., 27, had allegedly struck the child two days prior and that Amber Doiron, 28, had allegedly grabbed the child causing the marks to the neck and arm.

Detectives further learned that the couple used the makeup in an attempt to conceal the child's black eye.

Warrants were obtained for both parents' arrest following the investigation.

Matherne and Doiron were arrested on Friday and were taken to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. They were both charged with 1 count of cruelty to a juvenile. Matherne was released Saturday after posting a $50,000 bail. Doiron remains in custody. She, too, has a $50,000 bail.

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

