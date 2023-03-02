The Bayou Country Children's Museum's is inviting the community to support its annual Play It Forward Fundraiser.
The BCCM will host Play It Forward: Havana Nights tomorrow at 7 p.m. at The Foundry On The Bayou.
Tickets are available by CLICKING HERE.
"It's an exciting night, a great night to meet with friends and to invest in a worthy cause," said Rebekah Quinn, Interim Executive Director of the BCCM. "Education through play is a vital component in a child's development and we are blessed to have a state of the art children's museum in our small community. This fundraiser helps to ensure that we are here for many years to come."
The 'Play it Forward' fundraiser started 13 years ago when Mrs. Kathleen Gros and charter members of the BCCM came up with the concept and hosted the inaugural event on the property where the museum currently sits before it was built.
In that time, the event has grown in popularity and is one of the most anticipated fundraisers of the year in our area.
Last year's event had a Gatsby theme, but this year will be Havana Nights – a relaxed vacation night where locals can pass a good time and enjoy.
"We've held this event at our museum, but last year, since we were closed because of a rebuild caused by Ida, we held it at The Foundry in Thibodaux with a Gatsby theme," Quinn said. "We have a Play It Forward Committee of 13 members plus BCCM admin staff that work hard to gain sponsorships, live and silent auction items as well as think through themes and decor. I'm blessed to work with such a dedicated group of people."
Quinn said she wants to thank the community for its support and hopes to see a big crowd tomorrow.
"It's an event the community has loved from the beginning because they believed in the cause of having a children's museum in our community, well because the people in Lafourche care deeply about the well-being of our kids," she said.
