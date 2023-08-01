The Bayou Community Foundation recently awarded 32 grants totaling $316,500 to non-profit organizations that do work impacting Lafourche, Terrebonne and Grand Isle – all in an effort to fill critical needs impacting women, men and children who are in our coastal communities.
The foundation announced the grants today in a news release and said this marks the 10th anniversary of the Foundation's unique and impactful grants program for local non-profits invested by BCF in annual grants and Recovery Fund Grants since 2013.
The Foundation's 2023 Annual Grants Program is funding food and medicine distribution; mental health counseling; safe shelter and support services for women and children in crisis; literacy and enrichment programs for at-risk youth; addiction recovery programs; and many other non-profit services that fill the growing needs of marginalized and under-resourced residents in our area.
“Today, Bayou Community Foundation celebrates our local nonprofits that work tirelessly to help the neediest among us and demonstrate the compassion and resiliency of our unique Bayou community,” said President Henry Lafont. “Thanks to the amazing generosity of our donors, BCF is delighted to fund $316,500 in grants to 32 organizations that are feeding the hungry, protecting the vulnerable, and making our entire community a better place to call home.”
Since BCF's inception, the foundation has funded 274 total grants totaling $2.3 million through its Annual Non-profit Grants Program, which have helped non-profit organizations deliver critical human services, education, workforce development and coastal awareness programs.
In addition, BCF has funded $8 million more in grants from the Bayou Recovery Fund since 2020 to help support our area's recovery and relief efforts following Hurricanes Zeta and Ida, then also to help with recovery from the COVID pandemic.
The Wallace Community Center received a $7,000 grant in the latest offerings for its after-school program that offers tutoring, meals and enrichment services for under-served youth in Alidore.
“The Wallace Community Center provides wholesome learning experiences for the children we serve, and this year’s grant will help us to continue that mission with our Kids in the Kitchen program as well as other life skills lessons,” said Heather Benoit, Director of the Center’s Beyond the Bell program. “Before being awarded these grants, Beyond the Bell had very little resources and accessibility. The Bayou Community Foundation has been a pillar to our program and has helped steer our path to where we are now. We are so incredibly thankful to the Foundation and their donors who make these grants possible.”
“This is truly the most wonderful day of the year for Bayou Community Foundation as we witness the power of philanthropy at work to strengthen our coastal community! With generous gifts to our Grants Fund and Bayou Recovery Fund, donors have opened their hearts and pocketbooks to help us expand critical nonprofit programs serving Lafourche, Terrebonne and Grand Isle residents. Giving makes great things happen!” said Executive Director Jennifer Armand.
Donors to the grants program include The Greens Foundation, Chevron, Woodside Energy and many other local individuals, families and businesses who are passionate about helping the Bayou Region thrive.
“At Chevron, we believe in contributing to the communities where we live and work,” said Leah Brown, Public Affairs Manager for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico Business Unit. “We’re proud to support the Bayou Community Foundation and their mission to build and sustain Lafourche Parish, Terrebonne Parish, and Grand Isle. We look forward seeing the positive impact these grants will produce in the near term, as well as what we can continue to accomplish together in the future.”
The following 32 organizations were the recipients of the BCF grants. They were awarded during a ceremony at the Larose Civic Center on Tuesday.
-A Place of Restoration – $10,000 – Purchase of new diesel work truck to support client work program
-Bayou Civic Club – $15,000 – Replace damaged exterior door and locks at Larose Civic Center
-Bayou Region Parent Support – $2,500 – Parenting program and distribution of diapers and clothing families in need
-Bayou Youth Equity Foundation – $10,000 – Food distributed at Mom’s Pantry in Lafourche & Terrebonne public schools
-Beacon Light Baptist Church – $5,000 – Distribution of food and supplies at food pantry in northern Terrebonne Parish
-Bunkhouse Shelter, Inc. – $10,000 – Emergency shelter and hot meals for homeless in Terrebonne & Lafourche
-CASA of Terrebonne – $12,000 – Recruitment and training for new CASA volunteers
-Children’s Water Safety Awareness – $5,000 – Life jacket distribution and free swimming lessons for under-served children
-Crossroads Pregnancy Resource Center – $15,000 – Parenting program and emergency fund for clients in crisis
-Faith Ministries, International – $8,000 – Distribution of food and household supplies to the needy
-Fletcher Tech Comm College Foundation – $20,000 – tuition assistance & equipment for 20 Medical Assistant students
-Friends of P.A.C.T. Place – $3,000 – Public awareness materials to inform community about PACT Place services available
-HAP Helping All People – $7,000 – Supply household items to families in southern Terrebonne recovering from Hurricane Ida
-Hi-5 Inc. – $5,900 – Replacement of storage shed destroyed in Hurricane Ida for youth program supplies and equipment
-Hope Center – $5,000 – Food for distribution in South Lafourche, cooking equipment and replacement of damaged signage
-Hope Extreme – $15,000 – Expand Hope Fridge storage capacity with walk-in fridge/freezer and additional storage
-Lafourche ARC – $3,000 – Purchase equipment to support workforce program for individuals with disabilities
-Lafourche Council on Aging – $10,000 – Supply elderly in need with hot meals, -nutritional and personal hygiene items
-Lafourche Education Foundation – $15,000 – Literacy enrichment for 68 classrooms in 6 at-risk Lafourche public schools
-Les Reflections Du Bayou – $10,000 – Water survival education for youth and adult non-swimmers
-New Life Counseling Center – $12,000 – Reduced-cost mental health counseling Lafourche and Grand Isle residents
-Nicholls Foundation for Colonel Closet – $10,000 – Food, hygiene & household supplies distributed to students in need
-South Louisiana Veteran Outreach – $10,000 – Funding of Veteran Shelter Relief Program and mental health services
-St. Francis Vegetable Garden – $10,000 – Provide fresh produce to community and offer educational gardening programs
-St. Vincent de Paul Tri-Parish Pharmacy – $20,000 – Medications provided at no charge to poor and elderly
-Terrebonne ARC – $10,000 – Implementation of new computer technology to more efficiently manage client records
-Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank – $10,000 – Food distributed to residents in need at 6 Terrebonne & Lafourche sites
-Terrebonne Council on Aging – $10,000 – Supply seniors & disabled adults in need with personal hygiene and nutrition items
-Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence – $10,000 – Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library for preschool children
-The Haven – $10,000 – Domestic Violence Flexible Housing Fund, providing safe homes for 20-30 families in need
-Wallace Community Center – $7,000 – Beyond the Bell after-school program for at-risk youth in Alidore community/Lafourche
-Women’s Restoration of Houma –$11,100– Replace office equipment lost in Hurricane Ida and pave facility driveway
