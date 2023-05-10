B568DAAE-63E0-47AA-B2B1-2AAE33373328.PNG

Bless Your Heart Non-Profit announced it will be holding its 2nd-annual School Uniform Drive in mid-July.

The local non-profit announced that the drive will be held on July 15, 2023, but that they're asking for public donations of gently used or new uniforms as a donation to the non-profit for the drive.

Bless Your Heart will be accepting the following:

-Gently used school uniforms (any size)

-Gently used jackets (any size)

-Gently used belts (any size)

-New school uniforms (any size)

-New shoes (any size)

-New socks (any size)

-new under garments (any size)

-monetary donations via Venmo, PayPal or at the Bless Your Heart website.

-

Drop-offs can be made at 13044 West Main Street in Larose from Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

For Monetary donations:

Venmo - @blessyourheartnonprofit

Paypal - blessyourheartnonprofit@gmail.com

Website - blessyourheartnonprofit.com

