Bless Your Heart Non-Profit announced it will be holding its 2nd-annual School Uniform Drive in mid-July.
The local non-profit announced that the drive will be held on July 15, 2023, but that they're asking for public donations of gently used or new uniforms as a donation to the non-profit for the drive.
Bless Your Heart will be accepting the following:
-Gently used school uniforms (any size)
-Gently used jackets (any size)
-Gently used belts (any size)
-New school uniforms (any size)
-New shoes (any size)
-New socks (any size)
-new under garments (any size)
-monetary donations via Venmo, PayPal or at the Bless Your Heart website.
Drop-offs can be made at 13044 West Main Street in Larose from Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
For Monetary donations:
Venmo - @blessyourheartnonprofit
Paypal - blessyourheartnonprofit@gmail.com
Website - blessyourheartnonprofit.com
