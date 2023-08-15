BYH Gala

PHOTO BY: DL Media

Pictured left to right, Jordan and Jerray Jarreau, Lauren and Ross Jambon, Hillary Danos, Meagan and Luke Newman and Lacy and Chris Brantley.

Bless Your Heart Nonprofit hosted its 2nd Annual Community Partnership Gala this weekend — an event which allows the non-profit to give back to the community, while also spreading education about what it is that they do.

The gala was hosted at the Cut Off Youth Center and 350 tickets were sold — about 30 more than last year’s inaugural event. It is Bless Your Heart’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

This year’s event raised more than $85,000, which the nonprofit will use to benefit our community. 

“It was truly humbling to see how many people support us and our mission,” said Hillary Danos, a board member for the non-profit. 

BYH Gala2

PHOTO BY: DL Media

Local attorney and businessman Henry Lafont entertains folks bidding for the auction, which had several items autographs by the CWS Campion LSU Tigers.

“I feel like the gala was a huge success,” added fellow board member Ross Jambon. “We received nothing but positive feedback on the setup, the food, the music and the message. It seemed like everyone had fun and really came out to support us.” 

The event featured a Cocktail Social with acoustic music by Zac Cheramie and Jerry Martin. That gave way to the informational portion of the Gala with awards being given to community dignitaries who made a difference in the past year.

BYH Gala3

Seth Guidry received the Community Impact Award on behalf of his late wife, Lauren Lapeyrouse Guidry, who passed away this summer after a battle with cystic fibrosis.

Captain Brennan Matherne with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office won Bless Your Heart’s Distinguished Public Servant of the Year Award. The Volunteer of the Year Award went to Alison Alario, and the Community Impact Award went to Lauren Lapeyrouse Guidry. The Donor of the Year Award went to Shell Deepwater Gulf of Mexico, which has given back countless thousands of dollars to our community in its time of need.

After awards, Director Jeray Jambon Jarreau gave a Call to Action speech to urge locals to get involved when and where they can. 

Locals then got a chance to shake a leg and dance the night away with Sugar Shaker playing music until the clock flipped over to midnight. Throughout the night, there was food, drinks and an auction with items that were second to none. 

BYH Gala4

BYH Board Member, Ross Jambon looked sharp in his tuxedo

“It’s amazing to see how much Bless Your Heart has grown in its few years of existence,” Jarreau said .”The community support we receive is unprecedented and I think the success of this gala is evidence of that. Last year was our inaugural event and both the number of sponsors and attendees have increased this year. All of the funds we raised are used to benefit our community, so we hope to continue this event for many more years to come.”

Board Member Luke Newman said he believes the message of the event was well-received and he believes the gala is only going to continue to grow.

Fellow Board Member Chris Brantley said the gala affords locals the opportunity to meet, greet, get to know one another and have fun — all at a good cause.

BYH Gala5

Dana Gros, Margo Polkey, Angelle Galjour, Scarlet Griffin, Lauren Walker and Abbie Lee enjoyed a night of fun and dancing.

 

“It is great to see the community come together and enjoy themselves for a good cause,” Brantley said. “We feel a lot of people want to help, but aren’t sure of how to do it. We want to be the conduit that connects the help to the needs. I think an event like this gala is a perfect opportunity to make those connections.”

Tags

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

Recommended for you

Load comments