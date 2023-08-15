Bless Your Heart Nonprofit hosted its 2nd Annual Community Partnership Gala this weekend — an event which allows the non-profit to give back to the community, while also spreading education about what it is that they do.
The gala was hosted at the Cut Off Youth Center and 350 tickets were sold — about 30 more than last year’s inaugural event. It is Bless Your Heart’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
This year’s event raised more than $85,000, which the nonprofit will use to benefit our community.
“It was truly humbling to see how many people support us and our mission,” said Hillary Danos, a board member for the non-profit.
“I feel like the gala was a huge success,” added fellow board member Ross Jambon. “We received nothing but positive feedback on the setup, the food, the music and the message. It seemed like everyone had fun and really came out to support us.”
The event featured a Cocktail Social with acoustic music by Zac Cheramie and Jerry Martin. That gave way to the informational portion of the Gala with awards being given to community dignitaries who made a difference in the past year.
Captain Brennan Matherne with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office won Bless Your Heart’s Distinguished Public Servant of the Year Award. The Volunteer of the Year Award went to Alison Alario, and the Community Impact Award went to Lauren Lapeyrouse Guidry. The Donor of the Year Award went to Shell Deepwater Gulf of Mexico, which has given back countless thousands of dollars to our community in its time of need.
After awards, Director Jeray Jambon Jarreau gave a Call to Action speech to urge locals to get involved when and where they can.
Locals then got a chance to shake a leg and dance the night away with Sugar Shaker playing music until the clock flipped over to midnight. Throughout the night, there was food, drinks and an auction with items that were second to none.
“It’s amazing to see how much Bless Your Heart has grown in its few years of existence,” Jarreau said .”The community support we receive is unprecedented and I think the success of this gala is evidence of that. Last year was our inaugural event and both the number of sponsors and attendees have increased this year. All of the funds we raised are used to benefit our community, so we hope to continue this event for many more years to come.”
Board Member Luke Newman said he believes the message of the event was well-received and he believes the gala is only going to continue to grow.
Fellow Board Member Chris Brantley said the gala affords locals the opportunity to meet, greet, get to know one another and have fun — all at a good cause.
“It is great to see the community come together and enjoy themselves for a good cause,” Brantley said. “We feel a lot of people want to help, but aren’t sure of how to do it. We want to be the conduit that connects the help to the needs. I think an event like this gala is a perfect opportunity to make those connections.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.