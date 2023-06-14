Bless Your Heart will be hosting its Third Annual School Supply Drive later this summer, partnering with Callais Office Supply for annual giveaway.
The local non-profit posted a flyer today listing all of the things that parents in need of assistance can provide to try and receive the assistance.
The deadline for parents to register is July 31, 2023 and supplies are limited, so Bless Your Heart said this will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.
If anyone in the community wants to pitch in to this project, they can donate via:
Venmo - blessyourheartnonprofit
Paypal - blessyourheartnonprofit@gmail.com
Website - www.blessyourheartnonprofit.com
