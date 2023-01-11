BYH.jpg

A local non-profit organization is hosting a raffle to benefit a local firefighter who lost his home in a house fire.

Bless Your Heart Nonprofit is raffling a rare bottle of Weller Single Barrel Bourbon, a delicacy amongst bourbon lovers. The Single Barrel expression is handpicked and bottled from one exceptional barrel at a time.

Tickets to the raffle are $20 and 300 tickets will be sold.

Proceeds benefit the Bourgeois family. Lucas Bourgeois Sr. is a local firefighter. His family's home was damaged by Hurricane Ida, then destroyed in a fire on January 5, causing the family of 9 to lose most of their belongings.

Bourgeois shares the home with his wife, 6 children and his grandmother.

Bless Your Heart says it's holding the raffle to help give back to the local in need, and the prize is worth the cost of a ticket. The winner should expect distinct, full-bodied flavor in the celebrated tradition of Weller's wheated bourbon.

