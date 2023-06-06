Walker Plaisance

Walker Plaisance

Meet Walker Plaisance, a 7-year-old from Golden Meadow.

He loves swimming lessons with his instructor Lanie Fournier and his favorite part is diving for toys at the bottom of the pool.

When not in the water, he dreams of becoming a welder like his dad.

His favorite ice cream flavor is chocolate and his best vacation was to Disney World where he met his favorite movie characters.

At the beach, he spends his time swimming and if he could have a superpower, he would choose lasers that shoot from his eyes, just like Superman.

