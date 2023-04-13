blue boot.jpg

The Blue Boot Rodeo has announced its 2023 Rodeo Dates, while also asking locals for their support in the 2023 event.

The annual rodeo will be held from July 6-8 at the Grand Isle Marina. As always, the rodeo will benefit the Riley John Blue Boot Foundation, which helps promote education and awareness in regards to the lethality of childhood drowning and the importance of water safety.

The annual event has become arguably the largest rodeo of the summer schedule in Grand Isle, drawing thousands to Grand Isle in celebration of the event and cause.

The rodeo is a family-friendly event with activities and fun for people of all ages.

Below is the sponsorship details for locals who want to do their part to help the annual event.

