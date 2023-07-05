Get ready for the best Blue Boot Rodeo yet. The 5th edition of this beloved annual event is just around the corner, and organizers are pulling out all the stops.
Join the highly anticipated and fast-growing annual event in Grand Isle from July 6-8. Take advantage of the excitement at the Grand Isle Marina at 158 Sand Dollar Court.
Corey Hebert, Chairman of the Blue Boot Rodeo Committee, is thrilled with the support they've received and is confident that this will be their biggest rodeo to date.
The 2023 Blue Boot Rodeo holds a special significance for the organizers' family and friends. It coincides with the birthday of Riley John Bourgeois, the namesake of the event. Riley passed away at the age of 23 months in 2018 due to drowning. This annual rodeo is a tribute to his life and a platform to promote water safety, aiming to prevent similar tragic incidents. This summer, Riley would have celebrated his 7th birthday, and it is believed he will be watching over the event with pride, pleased to see the community unite in support of the Blue Boot Mission.
Experience exciting activities like a cornhole tournament, Bingo and mimosas, and free life jacket fittings. Plus, make sure to take advantage of the highlight of the day: Riley's birthday party.
Champions of LSU baseball this weekend at the Blue Boot Rodeo. Gavin Dugas, Cade Beloso, Alex Milazzo, Will Hellmers, and Tommy White will be there on July 8 to sign autographs and take pictures with fans from 2-4 p.m.
