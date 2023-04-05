A Bourg man is charged with 1st-degree murder in the death of a Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office deputy killed this weekend.
Louisiana State Police Troop C announced this evening that Anthony H. Savoie, 33, of Bourg, is in custody after he crashed his Chevrolet Tahoe into the marked unit of Sgt. Nicholas Pepper this past weekend. The contact from the crash killed the longtime LPSO employee. Savoie also allegedly drove into another marked unit during the crash.
Louisiana State Police has been handling the investigation into the incident and they have been maintaining custody of the suspect while he has been in the hospital. He was released earlier today. The suspect was secured and transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center and then after being booked, he was moved to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.
Savoie is charged with 1st-degree murder of a police officer, attempted 1st degree murder of a police officer, aggravated flight from an officer and a warrant for failure to appear in the 32nd Judicial District Court.
The Terrebonne Parish District Attorney's Office will handle the criminal proceedings.
The suspect is held on a $5.6 million bond. When arrested, it was Sgt. Pepper's handcuffs used to take the suspect into custody.
