The Nicholls Alumni Federation received $10,000 recently to create the Michael C. & Christine P. Bourgeois Endowed Upperclassman Legacy Alumni Scholarship.
The scholarship is open for applications every year until March 31.
“We are grateful to be able to partner with the Alumni Federation and the University by adding this endowment to their suite of sponsored scholarships,” says Michael C. Bourgeois (BA ‘72).
Applicants for the scholarship must be a high school graduate of a Bayou Region School or have a GED equivalency certificate and be a full-time enrolled junior, senior or Nicholls alumni graduate student in good academic standing.
Applicants must submit an active Lafourche Parish Ward 6 Voter Registration Card and a 250-word typed essay detailing why he or she should receive the scholarship along with 2 academic or professional references.
The awarded scholarship will be in the amount of $250 per fall and spring semester for up to 2 semesters. Recipients may reapply each year. Priority consideration will be given to any Louisiana or USA branch military member or veteran, a Thibodaux or E.D. White High School graduate or any applicant of minority ethnicity.
“We have greatly benefited from the education and foundation that we received while at Nicholls, and we are happy that this legacy scholarship will benefit Lafourche Parish Ward 6 Upperclassmen as they complete their degree at Nicholls,” says Christine P. Bourgeois (BA ‘72, MEd ‘77).
Monique Crochet, the former executive director of external and alumni affairs, said this is a great thing.
“As an alumna, it makes me happy and proud to be a part of this scholarship. Mike and Christine understand how important it is for students to have an opportunity to receive a higher education," she said. "We are grateful for their continued generosity to their alma mater.”
The Nicholls Alumni Federation seeks to foster, protect and promote the University's welfare and strengthen the ties between its alumni.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.