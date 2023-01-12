The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce welcomed Breaux Petroleum Products with a Lifetime Membership Award – the first-ever membership given by the chamber.
The local business was welcomed as the January Bayou Briefing Luncheon presenter.
Representing the company's fifth generation of family leadership were brothers Blake and Derek Breaux, who presented the company's 100-year history and contributions to Lafourche Parish, as well as the company's plans for the future.
Chamber Chair of the Board Tad Lafont, from Lady of the Sea General Hospital and Chamber President and CEO Lin Kiger then gave the local business the Lifetime Membership Award.
“Congratulations simply does not seem like enough to recognize Breaux Petroleum Products’ 100 years in business. We are extremely proud of your membership in the Lafourche Chamber of Commerce, and we are grateful for this opportunity to share in this celebration of your perseverance and commitment to your customers, your employees, and your community.” read Kiger.
The letter continued, “The Lafourche Chamber of Commerce decided that this milestone deserved special recognition,” which is why the Chamber Board of Directors voted to award their first ever Lifetime Membership Award acknowledging this milestone guaranteeing lifetime membership in the Lafourche Chamber of Commerce to Breaux Petroleum Products.
