Breaux Petroleum Products announced the appointment of a new sales manager today.
The local leader in providing fuel and lubricant products and services announced today that Nic Schaff has been hired to the new position. In his role, Schaff will oversee all company sales efforts across Breaux Petroleum Products' fuel, lubricant and reliability service lines of business. The new hire will also work alongside Breaux Petroleum's executive leadership team with a focus on sales growth and business development initiatives.
Schaff lands with the company after more than 8 years experience as a leading sales and marketing professional in the fuel, lubricants and industrial services industry. Schaff has extensive knowledge of the field and is certified as a Level I Machinery Lubrication Technician (MLT-I) and Oil Monitoring Analyst (OMA).
“We are excited to welcome Nic to the team and look forward to the opportunity to leverage his outstanding background and industry expertise,” said Leon “Bud” Breaux III, company president. “Nic brings both skill and a strategic mindset for business development, sales, marketing, and industrial services that will help us further advance our standing as a leading provider of fuel and lubricant solutions.”
Schaff's appointment comes as part of Breaux Petroleum's rapid growth since opening its second facility in Lake Charles in 2017. Since that time, the company has increased its geographical footprint as one of the leading providers of fuel and lubricants throughout South Louisiana and has further expanded its portfolio of services with a focus on industrial-related reliability.
Schaff said he can't wait to get rolling with his new opportunity.
“I’m very excited for the opportunity to work with such a great team here at Breaux Petroleum Products,” said Schaff. “With over 100 years in the petroleum business, I look forward to leveraging our team’s wealth of experience and knowledge to help clients maximize their productivity and reliability achievements.”
Schaff holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Nicholls State University. In addition, he is a United States Veteran having served with the Louisiana Army National Guard from 2008 to 2014.
