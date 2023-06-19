Two bridges are closed to vehicular traffic in the 10th Ward, bringing the total now to 3 bridge outages in the area.
The Larose Intracoastal Bridge is closed to traffic and will be out until further notice, according to DOTD, which maintains and operates on the state-owned bridge.
In addition to that outage, motorists will also be inconvenienced by an outage to the Cote Blanche Bridge in Cut Off.
That bridge is out to repair a cable that operates the bridge. That bridge, too, is going to be out until further notice.
Motorists are asked to drive with caution when driving in the area of the broken bridges.
The Golden Meadow Bridge is also out and has been out for months with an estimated date of repairs still months away.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.