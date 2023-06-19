Intracoastal.jpg

Two bridges are closed to vehicular traffic in the 10th Ward, bringing the total now to 3 bridge outages in the area.

The Larose Intracoastal Bridge is closed to traffic and will be out until further notice, according to DOTD, which maintains and operates on the state-owned bridge.

In addition to that outage, motorists will also be inconvenienced by an outage to the Cote Blanche Bridge in Cut Off.

That bridge is out to repair a cable that operates the bridge. That bridge, too, is going to be out until further notice.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution when driving in the area of the broken bridges.

The Golden Meadow Bridge is also out and has been out for months with an estimated date of repairs still months away. 

