Buc-ee's first Louisiana store is on the brink of a groundbreaking, pending approval from state authorities and commissioning of an essential traffic study. Ruston is set to gain enhanced infrastructure along its western I20 boundary in support of the mammoth travel center project.
USA Today Network was the first to report on a proposed project in January. Its subsequent approval, thanks to collaborative efforts by Lincoln Parish School Board and Police Jury with an approved tax incentive package, has jumpstarted its realization.
Despite needing state approval and a hefty $24 million price tag, the city is determined to construct an infrastructure that will support the project. The state has been asked for assistance in funding this ambitious endeavor.
Buc-ee's hasn't reported any changes in their schedule, which includes a groundbreaking sometime this year and opening in 2025.
Buc-ee's, the southern powerhouse based in Lake Jackson Texas, has gained enormous success with its more than 40 stores across seven states. Despite Louisiana not yet witnessing a store presence of their own - they had set out to change that when plans were announced back in 2016 for Baton Rouge; however those ambitious ideas came to an abrupt halt shortly after announcing them.
Buc-ee's has deep roots in Louisiana, where its founder Arch "Beaver" Aplin III spent his childhood days honing business skills from working summers at his grandfather's general store.
