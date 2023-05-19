Next year, Larose Cut Off Middle School is hoping to start the Bulldog Broadcast Team in which students will video morning announcements and broadcast them to students.
The team will be a part of a new speech program that offers Carnegie units for middle schoolers.
“Having the speech program and Bulldog Broadcast Team will help students build confidence in their speaking and socialization skills. In order to make the entire campus more involved, we are hoping the broadcasted announcements will make students more proactive in the going-ons of LCOMS,” said Speech teacher and Broadcast Team leader Laurie Coleman.
In order to raise funds, Coleman has started a Donor’s Choose project. People who make a donation to the project by May 22 can use the code LIFTOFF and help the project earn a matched contribution of up to $50 from Donor’s Choose. The project is open for funding through mid-September but Coleman hopes to purchase the equipment before the 23/24 school year begins in August.
Those interested in contributing to the LCOMS Broadcast Team’s equipment costs can go online and donate on the following website: https://www.donorschoose.org/colemanlco
$1,367 is still needed to fund the project.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.