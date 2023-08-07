Fire

The Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office has announced a statewide burn ban due to extremely dry conditions and the concern over first responder safety in oppressive heat.

State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis, along with Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain announced the statewide cease and desist order for all private burning.

Private burning shall only be allowed by permission of the local fire department or local government.

The order begins at 5 p.m. today and will remain in effect indefinitely.

The ban will not apply to prescribed burns by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, by those trained and certified by the Department and Agriculture and Forestry or by those who conduct prescribed burning as a 'generally accepted agriculture practice as defined by the Louisiana Right to Farm Law.'

The use of barbecue pits, fire pits and small campfires for brief, recreational purposes are not impacted by the burn ban.

Violation of this Fire Marshal order could result in criminal and/or civil penalties.

