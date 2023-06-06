Have you ever held a live alligator with your bare hands?
The skin, it’s rugged and tough — almost like leather. It’s hard, but yet durable. It’s … tough.
When getting into business more than 5 years ago, brothers Mitch and Bryan McGehee set out to create a line of products that were durable and tough — like an alligator.
More than 5 years since the business’s inception, the duo has accomplished their mission with a quickly growing line that continues to get better over time.
GATR Coolers launched their LLC in early 2017 and has since flourished into becoming a hot local business with a full line of products that are fit to please their loyal customers.
The McGehee brothers said that they take pride in providing a quality, top of the line product that is built to last and capable of withstanding all of the adventures that someone in Louisiana can take on.
“If you’ve ever held a live gator with your bare hands, you know how tough those suckers are,” the business’s website reads. “And our products are no different. Rotomolded for extra durability, our coolers are made to last throughout the most extreme adventures.”
And it’s a business that also takes pride in being able to provide something for everyone for all occasions.
Of course, the specialty are the custom GATR Coolers and drinkware, of which there are so many options to choose from. GATR offers multiple different types of hard coolers, soft-sided coolers and other options to fit any budget and any-sized need that a person has to offer.
The idea for the business came from the need to secure coolers in bulk. Mitch McGehee was attempting to buy several coolers without logos and realized that it was a tedious and expensive process.
From there, he got together with his family and he and Bryan decided to jump in. The brothers branded the business, came up with the name and then ordered bulk coolers to get the train rolling.
As GATR Coolers has grown, so has the business and there are now a variety of offerings in the business’s arsenal. The business has put its expertise to work using the same processes and products to customize boats, RV’s, golf carts, pool areas or virtually any flat, non-porous surface. The business also has what it calls ‘GATR Gear’, which is a brand of hip t-shirts and clothing for fans and supporters of the business to rep the brand.
In the future, GATR Coolers is looking to continue to grow and continue to serve the people of our area.
The McGehee brothers say that they take pride in being locally owned and operated and that customer service is always going to be king for the business.
“We have a focus on quality, customer service, customer experience and helping causes we believe in,” the website reads. “You can’t go wrong with any product with our ‘stamp.’”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.