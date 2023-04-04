The E.D. White softball team has enjoyed a strong season this spring — one which has already included a district championship and a berth into the Division II Select Playoffs.
The strength of the team? Talented players and a tight-knit clubhouse — one where everyone acts like family.
Because in most cases, they are.
The Cardinals have a rarity this spring with 3 sets of sisters comprising the team’s tight-knit roster.
Sisters Emma and Bella Mahler, Sophia and Gabrielle Barrios and Carly and Ellie Landry are all playing a part on a team which has won the district title and is pushing forward with hopes of making a playoff push.
“Our main goal for the rest of the season is to give 100% every game,” Carly Landry said. “Because we know that if we give it everything that we will be successful in the end.”
For the three sets of sisters, playing with family is an amazing experience — one which the group says they will remember for the rest of their lives.
The Mahler’s are the only set of twins of the group, so they have been united their entire lives.
Emma Mahler said that she is competitive with her sister Bella, but added that that competitiveness just pushes both to be better players.
Bella said she has been playing with her twin since they could walk, adding that she loves every moment — both good and bad.
“When on the field, all it takes is one mistake for us to be mad at each other, and not like teammate mad, but sister mad. But eventually, we get over it. Playing with my sister is amazing. We get to share special memories and get to play a sport we both love together.”
For the Barrios sisters, they said that they, too, love the ups and downs of sharing the field with their siblings, adding that they enjoy the journey.
Senior Sophia Barrios said that the bond extends off the field, adding that she and freshman sister Gabrielle often talk about the sport while at home.
“We always talk about games,” Sophia said. “We talk about the good, the bad and everything in between.”
“We go over how we both did and say what we could improve on and work on,” Gabrielle added.
For the Landry sisters, that bond and love for the game also extends off the diamond. Carly Landry said she’s played with her sister their entire careers off multiple sports. They, too, take their love for their sports back home with them.
“We know each other’s capabilities and can push each other to do better,” Landry said. “On rides home from games, we can also talk about games and help each other with our problems.”
And with that sisterhood and unity powering the locker room, E.D. White is eager to go and try and win a championship.
The Cardinals are 15-11 and have won the outright district championship, which comes with an automatic bid into the playoffs.
They’re currently No. 8 in the Division II Select Power Ratings and would be at home in the playoffs if they started today.
Offense has been powering the Cardinals. In their 5-game winning streak, E.D. White has scored 75 runs, including the 21 runs they scored in a win over state power Houma Christian.
On Saturday, E.D. White got 13 more runs in a 13-7 win over St. Mary’s — a 15-win foe.
The Cardianls’ recent surge is a comeback from a slow start.
E.D. White started the year 7-10, but have since gotten scoring hot, having won 8 of their 9 past.
The 3 sets of sisters on the team said that the team’s recent surge has been amazing.
“We’re very hopeful,” Emma Mahler said. “We’ve had some good and bad games, but we continue to keep improving and winning games we didn’t win last year.”
“Our season is looking really good right now,” Bella Mahler added. “We improved so much from last season and are working as a team to improve.”
Now, the goal is to try and finish it out with a playoff run.
Sophia Barrios said her goal is to leave it all out on the field for the rest of the season because she thinks the team can go far.
Carly Landry agreed, adding that if the team continues to play together, they will have a shot.
“Our main goal for the rest of the season is to give 100% every game because we know that if we give it everything that we will be successful in the end,” she said.
