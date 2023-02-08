Jarad Walker, Principal of Career Magnet Center and Bonnie Lefort, CTE Coordinator joined forces to present at the 2023 Jump Start Conference in Baton Rouge.
Together they shared how beneficial connections with post-secondary institutions can set students up for long-term success. Catherine Barber from Fletcher Community College attended as well; she is Perkins Region Director and was there to lend her own insight on forging relationships.
The Lafourche Parish School District has made history by becoming the first school system to be authorized as a registered apprenticeship by Louisiana's Workforce Commission. A partnership between LPSD and Fletcher Technical Community College resulted in an agreement that promotes welding skills through its innovative program, giving students practical experience to prepare them for their futures.
