The Career Magnet Center recently celebrated a major milestone - the center's first Welding apprenticeship signing ceremony. The Lafourche Parish CMC is the first in the state of Louisiana to offer this program. This event marks an important step in helping local individuals pursue their dreams of becoming skilled welders.

The night began with the principal, Jarad Walker, explaining how the program came forth.

Walker said, “All my decisions are made by putting the students first”.

Others in attendance were Jarod Martin, Superintendent of Lafourche parish School District; Michael Duplantis, John Deere; Jerome Eymard, Bollinger Shipyards; Brett Borne, Edison Chouest Offshore; Josh Falgout, Grand Isle Shipyard.

The seven students will begin a 40-hour work week continuing to expand their knowledge and skills of welding throughout the Lafourche parish workforce.

The students accepting these positions are as follows:

Miguel Galicia

South Lafourche High School student Miguel Galicia signed with Edison Chouest Offshore.
Noah Bruce

South Lafourche High School student Noah Bruce signed with Edison Chouest Offshore
Quinn Landry

Thibodaux High School student Quinn Landry signed with John Deere
Raeia Tabor

Thibodaux High School student Raeia Tabor signed with John Deere
Dylan Thomas

Central Lafourche High School student Dylan Thomas signed with Bollinger Shipyards
Ty Foret

South Lafourche High Schools student Ty Foret signed with Bollinger Shipyards
Ashotn Guidry

South Lafourche High School student Ashton Guidry signed with Grand Isle Shipyard.

