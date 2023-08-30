Central Catholic edges Terrebonne in five sets.

MORGAN CITY — Terrebonne battled Central Catholic on the road for five sets, but ultimately, the Lady Eagles had a little bit more in the lengthy match against their Terrebonne Parish foe.
Central Catholic won game 1, 25-18, while Terrebonne held off the Lady Eagles 25-22 in the second game. Central Catholic won game three, 25-18, Terrebonne took game four, 25-23, and Central Catholic took the final set, 15-13.
“It’s one of those games where you play at high levels and you compete at high levels, you expect endings like that,” Terrebonne coach Kiawanna Holly said. “We’ve heard some that some people are kind of underestimating our girls. They don’t think that they’re going to be a good team, a competitive team, but our goal is to change that stigma. Our goal is to change what everybody is saying about what Terrebonne High School volleyball program is and will become in the future.
“We’re still a great team,” she added. “We’re going to be a great team. Like I told the girls tonight ‘defeat never feels good,’ so I want them to remember this feeling and try their best not to feel it again.”
While the Lady Eagles (1-1) had the powerful offense and big block of Jorden Geason and Addison Grizzaffi, Terrebonne (1-1) hung with Central Catholic in the match.
In set one, Terrebonne led early and took a 9-6 lead after a Central Catholic hit in the net. However, the Lady Eagles came back and tied the game at 9 on a kill by Madison Simmons. Central Catholic took the lead for good on the next point on a kill by Grizzaffi.
Central Catholic extended its lead to as much as seven on three occasions, the last at 19-12. Terrebonne could get no closer than four points the rest of the first set, with Central Catholic taking a 25-18 win on a booming kill by Grizzaffi.
In set two, Terrebonne led for much of the match and took as much as an 11-point lead on a Central Catholic hit in the net. That play came right after a block by Ja’Lise Stewart upped the advantage to 10 points. The early onslaught included several Terrebonne players getting kills as Alaysia Miller, Jha’Hannah Pink, Layla Dominique, A’myja Clark, Trinidee Patterson and Stewart all knocked down shots.
However, the big lead shrank quickly as Central Catholic went on a 9-1 run to turn a 19-11 deficit into a 20-all game on a kill by Simmons down the sideline opposite the bench.
Terrebonne ultimately recovered and took the set on a kill by Pink to tie the match at one game apiece.
Game three was tight throughout much of the set. While Central Catholic led much of the set, it couldn’t establish more than a two-point lead for much of it. The set also included several ties.
Terrebonne tied the score for the final time at 13 on a kill by Dominique before Central Catholic took the lead for good one point later on a kill by Geason. A block by Grizzaffi gave Central Catholic its largest lead of the set at 20-15, and Grizzaffi later closed the set with a kill for a 25-18 win.
The teams battled another close set in game four. While Central Catholic took a 19-15 lead on kill by Geason, Terrebonne rallied and tied it at 19-all on a kill by Pink. The match was tied four more times, the final at 23 on a Terrebonne serve in the net before back-to-back kills by Dominique gave Terrebonne the 25-23 victory.
Terrebonne led on three occasions in set five, the last at 8-7. Central Catholic took the lead for good a few points later at 10-9 on a kill by Grizzaffi. While Terrebonne kept pace and cut the deficit to 14-13 on a kill by Miller, Geason ended the match on the next point with a kill.
Tenacity is what Holly said when asked what she saw from her girls in the fifth set.
“Skill set is great, but when you have the mental ability to hang into a game that is that important that’s what you want to build on, because our girls are talented,” she said. “So as long as they can stay mentally strong, mentally in a game, they never gave up. They fought back.”
She said she thought Central Catholic was “on their heels” like Terrebonne was.
Holly said her team will work to correct the mistakes from the game.
“We’re going to come back better than ever,” she said.
