It's that time of year again – football season is upon us. Locals united at Central Lafourche High School last night to celebrate the kickoff of the new season.
Central Lafourche scrimmaged Assumption last night - giving both teams some quality work before the start of the new season. Both teams had good moments and bad giving each head coach a chance to correct mistakes before the season.
Central Lafourche High School displayed its most impressive performance in several years. The defense exhibited remarkable speed, and the team confidently executed deep passes. The players demonstrated a newfound sense of confidence and composure, a departure from the past few years. This strong showing might catch some stronger opponents off guard.
In contrast to their usual standards, Assumption's performance left much to be desired. The defense seemed a bit disoriented, and the offense encountered difficulties in advancing down the field. Unfortunately, multiple fumbles only added to the challenges they faced. While they might encounter some hurdles on both offense and defense, there's an opportunity for growth and improvement in the upcoming games.
Enjoy the photo gallery by Brad Weimer!
