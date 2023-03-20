Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) members from Central Lafourche High School learned leadership skills and participated in state competitions while attending the 2023 FCCLA State Leadership Conference on March 9th and 10th on the campus of Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana.
The theme of the conference, “Red, White, and YOU,” empowered members to be the change they want to see in their families, schools, and communities.
Central Lafourche High School chapter members returned from the conference with a determination to focus their energies on strengthening their leadership skills to be positive examples for their peers.
The state conference also gave members the opportunity to compete in STAR Events (Students Taking Action with Recognition). The following students participated and placed in the following events:
Ms. Alaina Lyons competed in a Job Interview STAR event and earned a bronze medal.
Ms. Bella Giordano & Ms. Olivia Chilton worked together on a STAR event competition called Professional Presentation. Their project was named “Safe Haven, Safe Babies”. These ladies earned silver medals for their project and have advanced to compete at the National FCCLA Conference.
Ms. Skye Dagel’s STAR event was focused on Hospitality and Tourism. For this competition, she developed her own bed & breakfast, called “Ray’s”. She, too, earned a silver medal for her project and will advance to compete at the National level.
Lastly, Mr. Anthony Plaisance competed in a STAR event called the Sustainability Challenge, where he chose to focus on educating teens on small practices such as “plastic packing” to make a difference in recycling and other sustainable practices. Anthony earned a gold medal for his project and is also advancing to compete at the National FCCLA Leadership Conference that will be held in July in Denver, Colorado.
The CLHS community could not be more proud of Mr. Anthony Plaisance and Ms. Bella Giordano, both of which ran for and achieved placement in the LA FCCLA State Executive Office.
Mr. Anthony Plaisance has been named 23-24 LA FCCLA Vice President of Service Learning and Ms. Bella Giordano has been named 23-24 LA FCCLA Vice President of Public Relations.
These two CLHS students will make up ⅓ of the LA FCCLA State Officers.
Among the many student successes that CLHS FCCLA was able to accomplish at the FCCLA State Leadership Conference, CLHS FCCLA also had one additional reason to celebrate: Their advisor, Mrs. Jade Champagne was named LA FCCLA’s Advisor of the Year.
Students had the opportunity to participate in many leadership workshops, breakout sessions, and hear a keynote speaker. The Hospitality Management and Tourism (HMT) department at Northwestern State University conducted campus tours that allowed the students to explore Family and Consumer Sciences related degree pathways.
Students against Destructive Decisions (SADD) was in attendance to share information about occupant safety in motor vehicles. Students participated in the seat belt relay to demonstrate just how fast and easy it is to buckle up when in a vehicle!
Sudden Impact, a program developed by the Louisiana State Police and University Medical Center, presented a compelling workshop about the risks and dangers of distracted and destructive decisions while driving.
The Northwestern State University HMT students led a workshop on improving communication and leadership skills.
Mr. David Harper, principal at Jennings Elementary School, delivered an impactful keynote address that highlighted four actions to implement that will make you an outstanding leader on your school campus.
Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America is a dynamic and effective national career and technical student organization that helps young men and women become leaders and address important personal, family, career, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences Education.
FCCLA is unique among youth organizations because it is the only national in-school organization with the family as its central focus. Participation in national programs and chapter activities helps members become strong leaders in their families, careers, and communities.
For more information regarding Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America or partnership opportunities, please contact the Central Lafourche High School chapter adviser, Mrs. Jade Champagne, at jsmith@mylpsd.net.
