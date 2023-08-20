This season, the LSU Golden Band of Tigerland welcomes a talented group of incoming freshmen from Central Lafourche High School who are set to make their mark on the field. With nine students making the transition from the CLHS Trojan Lancer Band to the renowned LSU Golden Band, exciting opportunities await these young musicians.
Last week, the LSU Golden Band conducted its highly anticipated tryout camp, a crucial step in assembling the final 325-member roster for the Tiger Band. During the camp, the students were trained and learned two distinct marching styles for both pregame and halftime performances. In addition to refining their marching techniques, the students practiced intricate drills and rehearsed iconic school songs.
The audition process was rigorous, with participants being evaluated on their proficiency in both marching and playing. Through several rounds of cuts, the final roster emerged, shining the spotlight on the CLHS students who secured their positions: Jarris Folse, Cameron Sevin, Mark Plaisance, Abe Boudreaux, Evan Dufrene, Eli Dishman, Gracie Bourg, Elise Wendell, and Molly Freeman.
These exceptional individuals boast an impressive history. As members of the Trojan Lancer band, they achieved remarkable recognition by winning multiple awards, including 1st Place Auxiliary, 1st Place Drum Major, 1st Place Percussion, and 1st Place Overall Band in the 2022 Louisiana Showcase of Marching Bands. With this accomplishment they were invited to march down Main Street at Disney—an honor that underscored their exceptional talent and dedication.
During the camp, the students were graced with a motivational speech from Coach Brian Kelly, adding an extra layer of inspiration to their journey. And on Saturday, the new LSU Golden Band from Tigerland made its debut march down the hill at LSU—an unforgettable milestone for the fresh faces that now grace its ranks.
As these nine Central Lafourche High School freshmen begin this exciting chapter with the LSU Golden Band, they bring not only their musical prowess but also their collective history of accomplishments.
Congratulations to these remarkable students who have already proven their mettle and are sure to shine brightly on the grand stage of the LSU Golden Band.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.