Central Lafourche High School Graduation will be held on Tuesday, May 16th , 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at the Warren J. Harang Municipal Auditorium in Thibodaux.
2023 Class Song is "Life is a Highway" by Rascal Flatts; Class Colors are Green and Gold; Class Flower is Yellow Rose; and Class Motto is "It always seems impossible until it is done."
The 2023 Senior Class Officers are President, Elise Wendell; Vice President, Eli Dishman; Reporter, Kylie Legendre; Secretary, Jarris Folse; Treasurer, Chandler Vedros and Parliamentarian, Molly Freeman
Brody Paul Acosta, Ava Katherine Adams, Eli John Adams, Hunter Pierre Alexander, Emily Renay Allemand, Briony Angelene Almaraz, Ryder Nicholas Aucoin, Alejandra Merari Barahona, Falisaty Mae Barnes, Jordan Taylor Barnes, Ron Kentrell Beasley Jr., Jai Esward Bergeron, Noah Paul Bergeron, Triniya Ny`Jhae Berryhill, Addisyn Rose Billiot, Faith Nicole Billiot, Bruce Cameron Birch Jr., Caleb Gage Blanchard, Dylan Joseph Blanchard, Ja`Niya Bell Bolden, Tre` Lee Booty, Abe Michael Boudreaux, Abigail Elizabeth Boudreaux, Jonathan Christopher Boudreaux Jr., Joseph Paul Boudreaux, Kodi Michelle Boudreaux, Kylee Lynn Boudreaux, Leah Michelle Boudreaux, Logan Joseph Boudreaux, Paige Marie Boudreaux, Taydum Malorie Boudreaux, Gracie Mckay Bourg, Landon Joseph Bourg, Nathan Joseph Bourg, Cathrine Elizabeth Bourgeois, Cole James Bourgeois, Koda Joseph Bourgeois, Destiny Michelle Brown, Germond Renaldo Brown, Hayden William Brown, Chloe Elizabeth Brunet, Kaden Alexander Burnett, Gabriela Lizbeth Cabanilla, Ra`Naja Ana`Ja Campbell, Tate Mathew Campeaux, Patrick Frank Santo Campo, Giovanni Glenn Cangelosi, Abigail Renee Cantrelle, Gabrielle Elizabeth Caramonta, Leonel Miguel Cardoza-Zaragoza, Christian John Carroll, Jaylen Omarion Carter, Diana Lizette Castaneda Del Angel, Madison Mckinley Cavalier, Gage Michael Chauvin, Morgan Renee` Chiasson, Tray`Von Caldren Chisley, Kirsten Reilly Clauhs, Lanazha Xavier Coleman, Timothy Paul Comardelle, Jace Michael Conner, Claire Marie Cortez, Kyle Joseph Cortez, Breeze Marie Cotton, Ethan Royce Cotton, Briley Maria Courteaux, Kaleb John Courteaux Abigayle Dominique Couvillion, Katie Lynn Creppel, Jaden Victoria Cross, Kole Patrick Danos, Jacelyn Angelle Dardar, Bryant Michael Davaine, Jacob Minor Haydel Davis, Trevor Jeramiah Demei, Madison Angelle Deroche, Taylor Rayne Deroche, Trinity Nicole Desmares, Lexi Lynn Detiveaux, Limuel James Detiveaux, Eli Jeffrey Dishman, Ethan Paul Domangue, Lily Claire Dominique, Dawson Joseph Dufrene, Emma Grace Dufrene, Evan Ray Dufrene, Jaeton Troy Dufrene, Kaysa Lyn Dufrene, Landon Lars Dufrene, Maverick John Dufrene, Angela Marie Dupre, Bryce Anthony Paul Dupre, Ryan Charles Dupre Jr., Xchyler Bane Dupre, Brooke Annette Falgout, Karmine Thomas Falgout, Sara Michelle Fitch, Caleb Joseph Folse, Jaci Renee Folse, Jarris Steven Folse, Owen Paul Folse, Ryan Joseph Folse, Grant Michael Foret, Sarah Elizabeth Foret, Molly Grace Freeman, Katelyn Elizabeth Frekey, Brady Joseph Fullilove, Valerie Nicol Galliano, Piper Elonni Gambarella, Madeline Rose Gaudet, Janaya Ansia Gibbs, Rylee Ann Gillespie, Hannah Mary Gisclair, Mallory Aline Griffin, Jose Daniel Guerra, Hermonie Aaliyah Guidroz, Kirstyan Renay Guidroz, Alaina Nicole Guidry, Brieanna Gayle Guidry, Cadence Riese Guidry, Colby Anthony Guidry, Daci Layne Guidry, Lauren Renee Guidry, Nicole Renee Guidry, Kamryn Ava Guillory, Zidkiah Cornajae Hadley, Evan Marshall Hardeman, Natalie Marie Harmon, Cole Thomas Harrelson, Ay'Naria Fre'Drica Harris, Andrew Ray Hebert, Nathan Shane Hebert, Trentin Chance Hebert, Kevin Isai Hernandez, Omner Josue Hernandez, Jace Coburn Hill, Dominic Louis Hines, Hayden Paul Holden, Brianna Lynn Howes, Davida Brianna Ingram, Shainae Kenya Jacobs, O`Daniel Jessie James Jr., Jordan Christopher Johnson, Makayla Erika Johnson, Essence Nekell Jones, Jerome Jacob Jones, Aiden Victor Joubert, Kyra Mallory Anne Keller, Molly Catherine Kern, Leilani Ann Khuesy, Chloe Elizabeth Lacorte, Makayla Celeste Lafleur, Morgan Nicole Lafort, Lillian Tara Land, Landen Donald Landry, Ashton Alexander Lanegrasse, Colby Michael Laughlin, Tatiana Bellann Lebouef, Caun Dominic Ledet, Dillon James Ledet, Ashley Michelle Lee, Kylie Ann Legendre, Macaila Elizabeth Legrande, Lindsey Nicole Lemoine, Nevaeh Rain Levron, Kelise Lynn Liner, Tyler Raoul Loggins, Austin Michael Loupe, Caroline Kay Loupe, Kyla Marie Loupe, Lawrence Joseph Loupe, Alaina Irene Lyons, Connor Aedyn Lyons, Tyren Terrell Lyons, A'Khyla Traney Major, Ky'Vaughn Marquez Major, Trevis Shane Malbrough, Kaydi Lynn Manning, Myah Madison Marie, Tyshley Marks, Breanna Abigale Marretta, Avah Ilene Martin, Julia Ruth Martin, Zoe Elizabeth Martin, Jace Michael Martinez, Alexa Renee Matherne, Brittney Lynn Matherne, Errionta` Laymia Nicole Matthews, Gavin Anthony Maury, Devon Anthony Mikkelsen, Maygan Elizabeth Milstead, Rory James Monier, Chase Michael Morvant, Jace Michael Morvant, Harmony Danielle Mozesky, Brant Joseph Naquin, Joeley Elizabeth Neil, Dmari Keymon Nelson, Xander James Nichols, Cade Paul Nickolyn, Gabriel Nieves, Jakelly Nelson Norris, Jude Michael Oliva, Leila Olivia Orgeron, Autumn Rayne Parfait, Kerrigan Elizabeth Parfait, Logan James Parfait, Nathan Gregory Percle, Baylee Elizabeth Perrillioux, Alaiyah Marie Pertuit, Ethan James Pertuit, Payton Shawn Pertuit, Jayda Marie Phillips, Justin Kenneth Pierce, Landon Jude Pierce, Kylee Elizabeth Pitre, Sammie Claire Pitre, Madison Elise Pitts, Cara Claire Plaisance, Madison Elizabeth Plaisance, Mark Thomas Plaisance, Shannon Michael Plaisance Jr., Ghae`Quan Taireak Poindexter, Carter John Porche, Lauren Ann Porche, Kade Landon Powers, Jasmine Janae Price, Jerry Jerome Price Jr., Kaylen Nicole Price, Kaylie Jade Ranches, Alexis Marie Rasid, Ceontrey Ja`Kyhri Raymond, Kate Elizabeth Richardel, Danesha Danay Richaurd, Nathan Joseph Rios, Valerie Grace Rivera, Keisy Dalai Rivera Pineda, Leslie Ann Rivero, Alexis Marie Rivet, Faith Michelle Robichaux, Ramiree Ahman Robinson, Hania Marlene Robles-Velazquez, Gavin Anthony Ross, Adam Joseph Samanie, Wade Anthony Sampey, Cameron Ja`Von Sargent, Kirsten Ann Savoie, Maizy Lynn Schwab, Joseph Ray Scrimpshire Jr., Cameron Tyler Sevin, Weston James Sevin, Zorria Elaine Shaw, Kaylee Raeanne Smith, Quiniyia Quanasia Smith, Hunter Paul Solet, Allie Elizabeth Spahr, Isaiah Javoll Staples, Eric Scott Stelly Jr., Thomas David Stennett Jr., Theronce Jevon Steward, Javin Joseph Sylvester, Calen John Theriot, Ethan Mills Theriot, Gracie Lynn Theriot, Hilari Michelle Theriot, Madison Grace Thibodaux, Burnell James Thomas, Deandre` Markell Thomas, Shaad Deion Thompkins, Joaquin Alejandro Torres, Kolby John Trahan, Maggie Marie Trahan, Josie Renee Triche, Mia Nicole Trosclair, Shayne Michael Usie, David Joseph Valure III, Ashley Samantha Vasquez, Chandler Clareese Vedros, Alayna Mckenzie Verdin, Carlos Andres Villanueva, Zoe` Lynn Webre, Elise Marie Wendell, Ethan James Wendell, Kaemyn Dallas Westerman, Luke Joseph Westmoreland, Luke James Williams, Harley Cheyenne Willyard, Louis Monroe Woolridge IV, and Jayce Ryan Zeringue
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.