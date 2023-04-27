Central Lafourche High School honored its Mr. And Ms. Central Lafourche for 2023 this week.
Winning Mr. CLHS was Eli Dishman. Winning Ms. CLHS was Madison Pitts.
Both students won the honor because of their work as role model students who represent Central Lafourche High School in a positive light at all times, serving as quality students and people.
Congratulations to both on the amazing accomplishment.
