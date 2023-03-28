CL Biddy Champs

Pictured are the Trojans 10U Boys basketball team with their winning plaque.

In their first year as an organization, Central Lafourche Youth Basketball won a National Championship.

The Trojans U10 Boys took home the Single A National Biddy Basketball Championship last week in a tournament held at Jefferson Parish Recreation District West in Harvey.

The Trojans earned the title with a victory over Mandeville in the finals.

Coach Steven Cheramie said he was proud of his team for their hard work and commitment throughout the season.

“I’m proud of our team that worked together throughout the season to grow as players and most importantly learned the value of being teammates,” Cheramie said.

The successful season was the cherry on top of a successful All-Stars season for Central Lafourche Youth Basketball.

The local organization held its inaugural season in 2023 after Lockport Biddy and Raceland Biddy combined to form Central Lafourche Youth Basketball.

That merger created a larger, more competitive regular season and more complete All-Stars teams.

Cheramie, a Board Member with Central Lafourche Youth Basketball, said to see the team have success in their inaugural season is what made the title even more special.

In addition to the Single A National Title, the Central Lafourche Youth Basketball U8 Girls also made the Semifinals at the International Tournament, which was held in Thibodaux.

“It’s extra special for us being this is the first year as Central Lafourche Youth Basketball,” Cheramie said. “To end the season with a National Championship are memories that will last a lifetime.

A total of 4 players off the team earned All-American honors. They are Dexter Hebert, Za’Myri Howard, Chason Foret and Scotty Poindexter.

The team was coached by Cheramie with Chad Hebert serving as his assistant coach.

The entire roster of players is listed below:

No. 0 - Jack Cheramie

No. 1 - Za’Myri Howard

No. 2 - Dexter Hebert

No. 3 - Casen Heath

No. 4 - Maddix Donangue

No. 5 - Chason Foret

No. 10 - Lincoln Khuesy

No. 11 - Jayden Williams

No. 12 - Scotty Poindexter

No. 24 - Ruben Chavez

No. 25 - Liam Barker

No. 30 - Jaxon Arnold

