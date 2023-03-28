In their first year as an organization, Central Lafourche Youth Basketball won a National Championship.
The Trojans U10 Boys took home the Single A National Biddy Basketball Championship last week in a tournament held at Jefferson Parish Recreation District West in Harvey.
The Trojans earned the title with a victory over Mandeville in the finals.
Coach Steven Cheramie said he was proud of his team for their hard work and commitment throughout the season.
“I’m proud of our team that worked together throughout the season to grow as players and most importantly learned the value of being teammates,” Cheramie said.
The successful season was the cherry on top of a successful All-Stars season for Central Lafourche Youth Basketball.
The local organization held its inaugural season in 2023 after Lockport Biddy and Raceland Biddy combined to form Central Lafourche Youth Basketball.
That merger created a larger, more competitive regular season and more complete All-Stars teams.
Cheramie, a Board Member with Central Lafourche Youth Basketball, said to see the team have success in their inaugural season is what made the title even more special.
In addition to the Single A National Title, the Central Lafourche Youth Basketball U8 Girls also made the Semifinals at the International Tournament, which was held in Thibodaux.
“It’s extra special for us being this is the first year as Central Lafourche Youth Basketball,” Cheramie said. “To end the season with a National Championship are memories that will last a lifetime.
A total of 4 players off the team earned All-American honors. They are Dexter Hebert, Za’Myri Howard, Chason Foret and Scotty Poindexter.
The team was coached by Cheramie with Chad Hebert serving as his assistant coach.
The entire roster of players is listed below:
No. 0 - Jack Cheramie
No. 1 - Za’Myri Howard
No. 2 - Dexter Hebert
No. 3 - Casen Heath
No. 4 - Maddix Donangue
No. 5 - Chason Foret
No. 10 - Lincoln Khuesy
No. 11 - Jayden Williams
No. 12 - Scotty Poindexter
No. 24 - Ruben Chavez
No. 25 - Liam Barker
No. 30 - Jaxon Arnold
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.