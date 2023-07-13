A 34-year-old Chackbay man has been arrested by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office for child molestation.
Sheriff Craig Webre said that earlier this year, detectives investigated a reported molestation of a juvenile that had allegedly occurred several years prior. LPSO says that Douglas Baney Jr., 34, of Chackbay, had reportedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile on 2 separate occasions. Following an investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Baney was arrested in St. Mary Parish and was later booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on July 12. He was booked for the warrant of 2 counts of molestation of a juvenile. Bail has been set at $100,000.
Due to the nature of the allegations, LPSO says that no further details will be released at this time.
