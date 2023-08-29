Archie Chiasson

The National Association of Counties (NACo) has appointed Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson to a 1-year term as the chair of NACO's Environment, Energy and Land Use Policy Steering Committee.

NACo President Mary Jo McGuire made that announcement, which gives our are a voice in critical conversations regarding the energy industry.

McGuire, a commissioner in Ramsey County, Minnesota, issued leadership appointments shortly after being sworn in at NACo's president on July 24 at the conclusion of NACo's annual conference, the nation's largest convening of county leaders.

Chaisson has been active in NACo for several years. He previously served as committee vice chair and subcommittee chair and vice chair.

The Environment, Energy and Land Use Police Steering Committee is responsible for all matters pertaining to air, water, energy and land use, including water resources/management, stormwater, pesticides, air quality standards, solid, hazardous and nuclear waste handling, transport and disposal, national energy policy, renewable/alternative energy, alternative fuel vehicles, energy facility sitting, electricity utility restricting, pipeline safety, oil spills, superfund/brownfields, eminent domain, land use, coastal management, oceans, parks and recreation.

