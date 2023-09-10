It's that time of year again. Cheramie Farms invites you to join them on September 30th from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at 14644 Highway 1, Cut Off, for their craft show and petting zoo.
One highlight of the day is the craft show, featuring over 60 vendors offering an array of handmade treasures. From handcrafted jewelry and home decor to clothing and artwork, there's something for every taste and interest. The best part? Admission to the craft show is free.
A petting zoo filled with friendly animals awaits, and for just $10 per person, you can enjoy unlimited access to the petting zoo all day. If you're feeling adventurous, don't miss the opportunity for a Kangaroo Encounter – a unique experience.
When you've worked up an appetite from shopping and animal encounters, Cheramie Farms has you covered with various food options. Food trucks and restaurant booths will be on-site, offering multiple options.
Cheramie Farms, a local gem that opened in July 2020 with just a couple of goats, has grown into a farm featuring 17 different types of animals. The farm's mission has always been clear: to provide a place where our community members can come together, unwind, and enjoy life's simple pleasures. Their dedication to this vision has led to the creation of cherished events like the Craft Show and a welcoming space for various community gatherings.
The owners of Cheramie Farms spoke to The Gazette about their journey, saying, "Being from a small town, we've always dreamed of a place where our community members could come and bring their family to relax. That's just what they could do. With our farm, we can do all different kinds of events."
So mark your calendars, spread the word, and prepare for a day filled with fun, creativity, and a strong community spirit.
