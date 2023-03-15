Cheramie Farms is hosting a community craft show this weekend on their beautiful farm grounds.
The event will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Cheramie Farms, which is located at 14644 West Main Street in Cut Off.
More than 70 different variety of craft booths will be present during the afternoon, as well as food trucks, a petting zoo, kangaroo encounters, miniature highland cows and all of the farm’s other beautiful animals.
The idea for the craft show is part of the continued growth of Cheramie Farms.
The local farm opened in July 2020, starting with a couple goats. It has since grown into a farm with 15 types of animals the community can enjoy.
“Being from a small town, we’ve always dreamed of a place where our community members could come and bring their family to relax,” the business told The Gazette. “That’s just what they could do. With our farm, we are able to do all different kinds of events.”
Cheramie Farms hosts a petting zoo every couple months where people are invited to see the farm’s animals for $10/person. At the petting zoo, people are able to interact with the farm’s amazing animals and can even feed them. The farm has adorable animals that the community has gotten attached to since its inception.
In addition to the petting zoo, Cheramie Farms also expanded and started hosting birthday parties in 2021 — giving the community the chance to enjoy the facility even further.
“Our birthday parties give you 2 different options: You are able to have your party on our property or we will bring the animals to you,” the business said. “We have a great crew that will load up some off our sought-after animals and give your child the best birthday party around.”
The idea for the craft show is icing on the cake and another event the farm wants to do to help the community. After Ida, Cheramie Farms wanted to come up with an event to help small businesses in our community thrive, while also giving the people in our community a chance to enjoy a nice, fun-filled family-oriented day.
The craft show will aim to serve as just that for our area — a chance to help our community come together for a day of fun.
For more information, visit Cheramie Farms LLC’s Facebook Page.
Check out some fun photos from the farm!
