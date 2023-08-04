Chesnut excels in first season on LSU Track, Cross Country teams

College athletics may have had differences for Ella Chesnut than her time in high school, but the former Vandebilt Catholic standout adjusted nicely to the collegiate level.
In her first season at LSU, Chesnut advanced to regional competition in cross country and track and field.
During the 2022 cross country season, Chesnut qualified for the NCAA Division I South Central Region Cross Country Championships in November, while during the outdoor season, she finished her season at the NCAA East Preliminary Round in the 3,000 meter steeplechase. This was Chesnut’s first year competing in the steeplechase, which consists of leaping over four barriers per lap and in one jump in water per lap.
She said the year was a fun one.
“I thought things went pretty good for my freshman year,” Chesnut said. “Getting to travel and be on such a competitive team was awesome, and I found that having really good teammates around me made me an even better athlete and person.”
It was her coach, along with teammates, that she credited for her success.
“My coach, Houston Franks, is one of the best coaches I’ve ever had, so I’m not surprised that he was able to get my teammates and me to improve,” Chesnut said. “Just being on a team surrounded by other great runners helped push me forward.”
In cross country, Chesnut’s best 5K came at the Florida State University Invitational where she recorded a time of 17:25.7, which was good enough for 5th place.
Her best 6K came at the SEC Cross Country Championships in Oxford, Mississippi, where she finished 59th with a time of 21:17.6.
At the NCAA Division I South Central Region Cross Country Championships in November in Bryan-College Station, Texas, she finished 36th with a time of 21:24.5. Her team recorded the highest finish in regional competition in school history with a third-place ranking, falling one spot from qualifying for the NCAA Championships meet.
In the indoor track and field season, she had the third-best performance in the 3,000-meter run by a Lady Tiger this season at Boston University’s David Emery Valentine Invite, where she ran a personal best of 9:56.19.
Outdoors, she had the top 5,000-meter run this season by a Lady Tiger when she ran it in 16:26.87 at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California. It is the third-best time in school outdoor history.
While the steeplechase isn’t offered in Louisiana high school competition, Chesnut excelled in the event in college. She finished the season with the top 2,000-meter steeplechase time among LSU performers at 6:51.80 at the University of Miami’s Hurricane Invitational in Coral Gables, Florida, where she won the event in her first time competing. She also recorded the fifth-best 3,000-meter steeplechase time in outdoor LSU Track and Field history with a time of 10:34.02 at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin, Texas.
“I guess I had always thought about maybe trying it, but before this track season, I had never jumped over a hurdle,” Chesnut said of the steeplechase. “So it definitely was something very different.”
At the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Baton Rouge, she ran the 5,000 meter run in a time of 17:38.12 for a 29th place finish, and she finished 13th in the 3,000 meter steeplechase with a time of 11:13.16.
At the NCAA East Preliminary Round in Jacksonville, Florida, she finished 41st in the 3,000 meter steeplechase with a time of 10:51.58.
For the upcoming year, Chesnut and her teammates have their eyes fixed on even more success in cross country.
“We’re hoping to make it to nationals in cross country, so just scoring for my team and helping them anyway I can and in track also,” she said of her goals.
