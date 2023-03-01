Chevron recently donated $25,000 to Nicholls as part of the business's continued support of the Nicholls Small Business Hurricane Ida Resilience Fund.
The Fund was established by Nicholls Louisiana Small Business Development Center and the College of Business Administration with the goal of providing financial assistance for businesses who are continuing to suffer from the impacts from Ida.
Business grants of $5,000 will serve to provide gap-funding to solve a specific issue faced by the business as they work to try and increase resiliency against future disasters and to sustain their business long-term.
Based upon the proven need, the funding is being awarded to 15 businesses that met all the program eligibility criteria as determined by a panel of 5 College of Business faculty reviewers.
Initially, Chevron donated $100,000, providing $50,000 to 10 local small businesses in Lafourche and Terrebonne in 2021 with $50,000 remaining to be distributed from 2022. With the additional $25,000, 15 more small businesses will receive aid in 2023, totaling $125,000 in Chevron relief funds.
“A little over a year post-Ida, our communities are still reeling from the storm. We are resilient and determined to get back on our feet. It will take a collaborative effort to overcome the unexpected. Our goal isn't to only survive but to thrive. With great partners such as Chevron and Nicholls State University, we're working together to provide resources that drive human progress. With Chevron's generous support and our community's perseverance, we will be able to overcome life's greatest challenges,” said Assistant Director of Nicholls Louisiana Small Business Development Center Jimmy Nguyen.
“Chevron believes in contributing to the areas where we live and work and supporting Louisiana small businesses,” said Leah Brown, public affairs manager for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico Business Unit. “We’re proud to partner with Nicholls to help a diverse group of local companies who are still dealing with the impacts of Hurricane Ida. As a result of these funds and the incredible work of Nicholls Small Business Development Center, we hope to see these businesses continue to recover and thrive.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.