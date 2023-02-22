A school-aged child is dead in Lafourche Parish tonight after getting shot as kids played with a loaded handgun.
Sheriff Craig Webre said that at around 7:45 p.m., a man called 911 and reported that a small child had been shot in Raceland. The child became unresponsive and CPR was administered at the scene. The kid was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and was later pronounced dead.
Authorities say that the child was playing with his brother and they were playing with a loaded handgun. The firearm discharged and struck the victim, killing him.
The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as the investigation continues.
