Lake Boeuf supporters are working to set up a public meeting for those interested in the lake to provide input with local and state leaders and ultimately, form a commission to protect the lake.
Joey Roberts of Thibodaux is one of those working to set up the meeting at either the Choctaw or Bayou Boeuf Fire stations to get input from stakeholders, Lafourche Parish officials and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and local state legislators.
The move comes after residents started noticing in early June the decay of vegetation in the lake, which is popular for recreational activities. Residents said spraying in early June caused the decay of aquatic vegetation in the lake, located near Kraemer and Choctaw.
State Rep. Bryan Fontenot, R-Thibodaux said on his Facebook page after the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries checked the area, Inland Fisheries-Aquatic Plant Control Biologist Michael Coulon responded to Fontenot in an email it was an insect, not spraying, that caused this decay.
Roberts and Chance Hotard of Chackbay, formed the Facebook group “Make Lake Boeuf Great Again” to promote the lake’s preservation. Roberts said the goal of the upcoming meeting is to form a commission like the one that overseas Lake Fields, south of Lockport.
“We’re trying to maybe get some insight on the help we could get to try to maintain this lake, make sure this doesn’t happen again,” Roberts said.
Coulon’s letter said the crews that spray vegetation only cover canals around Lake Bouef and Bayou Bouef and only water hyacinth.
Coulon surveyed the area and determined that only American Lotus was dying.
“If the lake had been sprayed by helicopter, boat, drone, backpack, or any other means, THERE WOULD ABSOLUTELY BE DAMAGE TO PLANTS OTHER THAN THE LOTUS,” he wrote.
Coulon said no herbicide on the market would kill as much American lotus as has been killed and leave other vegetation unharmed. However, he said the American Lotus Borer, an insect, could do this much damage.
“Every lotus plant I inspected had borer holes through the stems, chew marks on the leaves and grubs present inside the stems,” Coulon wrote.
He said he has seen these bugs do this before, but this is one of the soonest he has seen it and likely was the result of a “mild winter” allowing the bugs to start in large quantities and grow quickly to make their impact sooner than what normally happens.
“This is a terribly unfortunate event for those that planned to harvest the lotus seed, but it was in my opinion a natural event, and there isn’t anyone to blame for spraying American lotus in Lake Boeuf,” Coulon wrote. Of that I am quite confident. … I can assure you that LDWF has no interest in spraying American Lotus from Lake Boeuf or the surrounding lakes. Our number one goal in managing aquatic vegetation in Lake Boeuf is to maintain access for boaters to enjoy the lake. While that will mean spraying water hyacinths when necessary, it’s important to understand that our herbicide treatments are not only beneficial for navigation but also helpful in promoting more beneficial species of vegetation, such as American lotus.”
Fontenot wrote in a Facebook post that he and state Sen. Michael Fesi, R-Houma, got $200,000 in funds to clean out canals that were impacted by Hurricane Ida with floating marsh and fallen trees. One area that is being looking at includes Grand Bayou, Haplins Canal and Sam Foret Canal. Lake Boeuf is near these canals. Fontenot said Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson is working to get someone to take care of this problem.
