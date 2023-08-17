Club 1273 has been a dream that Dwayne Rebstock has envisioned for many years. One that has been repeatedly put on hold because of a pandemic and a devastating hurricane, but now he welcomes the community to see his dream come true.
The club is a non-profit organization that is focused on the arts. Rebstock wanted to create not just a local art club, but a safe space for children and families. This along his involvement in church is what makes club 1273 different from other organizations – they emphasize a Christian friendly place.
Their values are seen through the club’s name, which derives from Psalm 127:3. The verse speaks to what they believe is true: “Children are gift from the Lord, they are a reward from Him.”
“We’re not connected to any church, we are not a religious organization, we just put it together based on our Christian beliefs and values,” Rebstock said.
At its core, Rebstock and Malone want to give the community an artistic place where children can grow.
“The arts have been taken out of our kid’s school, there’s not a lot of things that are offered in the public school system, so this is filling a need that we see in the community, in our children,” Malone said.
The club will offer private music lessons and performing art classes. They’d like to focus on a production every semester and this December they will be showcasing a Christmas play.
For anyone creating an organization involvement is necessary, but they want club 1273 to ignite the spark of the arts in the area again. A community group that gives kids ages 6 through 17 the fundamentals of the arts and finding a means of artistic expression.
“There is a place for everybody. Whether you are in front of house and you’re on stage being cast, or you’re backstage running sound, lights or props,” Malone expressed. “We want to put everybody to work, we would love to see it become something so community based.”
Years from now, they want to see a full house learning and growing with this organization.
“I’d love to see 100 kids here putting on a performance every semester, and just see it grow,” Rebstock said.
Parents can pre-register now until a specific class is chosen at no cost. Once classes start, the registration fee to sign up is $30 that includes a goody box and club t-shirt. The prices of classes will vary by class.
Rebstock and Malone encourage volunteers, and anyone interested in becoming an instructor to reach out to them by emailing info@club1273.com or visiting their website club1273.com.
Their first event will take place on Aug. 22, 2023, with an open house for all to see the place where the magic will start. The food truck Da’ Fire will be there. The co-directors also encourage businesses to support and help children who may not be able to afford the prices but can benefit from being involved in this club.
Club 1273 invites everyone to meet them for their open house and give awareness of the place they have for the community.
“I just want parents to know that they have a place for their children to come and get involved, an area that is safe and secure that is Christian based where they will be taught the arts,” Rebstock said.
