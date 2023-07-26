The Cut Off Post Office has a new Postmaster – a man who said he can't wait to serve our community.
Military veteran Rodney Collins was named the Postmaster recently, and he was announced today in a news release issued by the United States Postal Service.
Collins said he cannot wait to get to meet customers in our area and get started building relationships with people in our area.
For Collins, the journey to his current position started a decade ago. He started his postal career as a Transitional Employee at the Algiers Post Office in New Orleans.
"I became a full-time regular employee in 2014," he said. "Soon after, I became an acting supervisor,” he says. "I learned how to collaborate with clerks, supervisors, and managers to understand their responsibility toward providing better service to our customers.”
In 2017, Collins became a Supervisor of Customer Service at the Algiers Post Office.
"I worked there for several years and was allowed to function as the Station Manager. I take pride in motivating, training, and guiding new employees," he said.
Today, Collins will have 10 employees serving one retail unit and 5 delivery routes with 2,800 deliveries.
Collins said he loves sports and loves to work with the community's youth. He enjoys spending time with his own kids and has also coached Little League Baseball, football and basketball.
"The kids look forward to being a part of something special; I get to train them at a young age and instill that discipline in them," he says.
The new Postmaster said there have been a lot of changes in the mail system in recent years, but he vowed to do his best to provide a valuable service to our community in his position.
"I have seen a lot of changes in the Postal Service, but through it all, we remain a vital part of all communities," he said. "As long as we continue to provide good customer service, we can be sustainable well into the future. It's essential to keep the employees informed at all times, and when they see you with a positive attitude, even in a bad situation like hurricanes, tornadoes, and flooding, they remember that.
"It's our character that gets us out of bed, commitment that moves us into action, and discipline that enables us to follow through,” Collins adds. "Whatever opportunity you are presented with, make sure and take full advantage of it, and never quit until you have reached your goal."
