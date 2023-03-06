Siren

Thomas Barker, 42, a convicted felon, with active warrants was arrested on March 3 after a traffic stop.  Barker, of Thibodaux was also found to have a firearm and drugs in his vehicle.

At around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, LPSO deputies in the Mathews area saw a man driving a red truck whom they recognized as Thomas Barker. Knowing that Barker had active warrants, deputies conducted a traffic stop on LA Highway 308.

Deputies then took Thomas into custody without incident. Thomas then admitted that he possibly had drugs and paraphernalia inside the truck and agreed to a vehicle search. 

During the search, deputies found suspected drugs including several grams of methamphetamine and marijuana and several pills identified as clonazepam, Tramadol, and another drug only available by prescription. They also found a handgun and various drug paraphernalia.

Barker was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was booked on six outstanding warrants for contempt of court. He was also charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana, possession of a schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of a legend drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with an obliterated number, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance. Bail is set at $117,850.

