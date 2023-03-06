Thomas Barker, 42, a convicted felon, with active warrants was arrested on March 3 after a traffic stop. Barker, of Thibodaux was also found to have a firearm and drugs in his vehicle.
At around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, LPSO deputies in the Mathews area saw a man driving a red truck whom they recognized as Thomas Barker. Knowing that Barker had active warrants, deputies conducted a traffic stop on LA Highway 308.
Deputies then took Thomas into custody without incident. Thomas then admitted that he possibly had drugs and paraphernalia inside the truck and agreed to a vehicle search.
During the search, deputies found suspected drugs including several grams of methamphetamine and marijuana and several pills identified as clonazepam, Tramadol, and another drug only available by prescription. They also found a handgun and various drug paraphernalia.
Barker was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was booked on six outstanding warrants for contempt of court. He was also charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana, possession of a schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of a legend drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with an obliterated number, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance. Bail is set at $117,850.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.