In 2021, South Lafourche was a Class 4A public school athletic program.
Last year, they were Division I non-select and played in a district that fed three different playoff brackets.
This year? Well, we don’t yet know what they’re going to be this year. It's just another day in the life of a member school in the always tumultuous Louisiana High School Athletic Association.
A judge ruled this past week that last year’s LHSAA redefinition of select/non-select schools needs to be reversed, pending the completion of a lawsuit filed by 9 member schools who are alleging that the new classification system that was in place for the 2022-2023 season was not fair.
What this means for the 2023-2024 classification system in Louisiana is not yet known. But reading Judge Will Jorden’s ruling would seem to indicate that until told otherwise, local teams should expect to operate under the system that we used in 2021-2022 where public schools had 7 classes (5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A, B and C) and private schools had 5 classes (Division I-V).
“I think everyone generally agrees that there’s some things that we need to fix," Vandebilt Catholic football coach Tommy Minton said earlier this summer. “But the problem that we run into is that everyone sort of has a different idea for how to get there and that’s where the problem comes in. As a football team, we focus on controlling what we can control and what happens out there, that’s not something that is in our hands.”
The lawsuit was filed by 9 schools in northern Louisiana who were impacted by the LHSAA's decision last season.
Last fall with the 2022 high school football season already underway, the LHSAA announced sweeping changes passed by their executive committee which greatly altered the way postseason play was structured. The LHSAA broadened the scope of “select” schools, making all schools in open-enrollment select, which put all schools in Orleans Parish and other high-population areas on the select side. Because a lot of the schools previously on the “non-select“ side were now considered “select,” the LHSAA abandoned the 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A system, instead creating 8 classifications combined for both public and private schools with both sides having Divisions I-IV.
Locally, that change meant big competitive problems for a couple local schools.
South Lafourche and South Terrebonne started the 2022-2023 athletic year thinking that they were a Class 4A school, competing against schools all with similar enrollments.
By Week 3 of the football season, those schools were now moved to Division I non-select — the largest classification in the state. Instead of competing with like-sized schools, the Tarpons and Gators were instead put in the same postseason pool as schools like Zachary, Dutchtown, Southside and others — schools that have 1,000+ more kids than our Bayou Schools.
At the time of the changes, coaches expressed public displeasure with the new system, citing it was not fair and created competitive disadvantages.
In addition to the changes, playoff brackets also shrunk in each classification.
“What’s frustrating is that lack of communication,” former South Lafourche athletic director Brian Callais said at the time the ruling came down. “They tell us it’s a principal’s organization but our principals aren’t involved in the process. Our athletic directors and coaches aren’t involved in the process.”
If this judge’s ruling holds, the system will revert back to where it was in 2021-2022, which would mean that the Tarpons and Gators would be able to play back down to 4A.
But it should be noted that the LHSAA does have the opportunity to appeal and it is very possible that a higher court could rule in their favor and keep the format as-is.
Either way with the start of the high school football season now just days away, coaches are again — for a second-straight season — entering their seasons not knowing exactly the playoff system that will govern their sport.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.