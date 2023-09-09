Covenant Christian holds off Houma Christian 27-20

THIBODAUX — After Covenant Christian scored with 8:29 remaining in Friday’s game to give it a 27-7 lead against the Houma Christian Warriors, it looked as if the home standing Lions would coast to an easy victory.
Houma Christian, however, would have none of it, scoring two touchdowns in four minutes to turn the game into a battle that Covenant Christian held on to win.
“We got to learn how to win a game,” Covenant Christian Coach Jesse Turner said. “It got rough at the end. … I think our heads got a little bit too big toward the end of the game, and we will address that.”
However, Turner said he would take the win, as sloppy as it was, “over a good loss.”
After a scoreless third quarter, Covenant Christian extended its 14-7 lead in the fourth period with a touchdown run by quarterback Kyler Robichaux with 11:53 remaining and another by running back Landon Winslow with 8:29 left for a 27-7 advantage.
Houma Christian followed with a scoring drive that started in a big way with a Micah Callais 68-yard run on the first play for a first down at the Covenant Christian 10. Three plays later, Joseph Landry scored his second touchdown and Gunner Blanchard made the extra point to cut the Covenant Christian lead to 27-14 with 6:17 remaining.
On the ensuing kickoff, Houma Christian’s Mace Charpentier recovered the onside kick at the Covenant 24. A pass interference penalty gave the Warriors the ball at the Covenant 12, and four plays later, Landry scored on a two yard run with 4:54 remaining. Landry’s two-point conversion run was no good, and the score stood at 27-20.
Using mostly the running of Robichaux, the Lions drained the remaining time and held on for the victory.
“We knew we needed it (to drain the clock), because if we didn’t, then it’s not a guaranteed win,” Robichaux said. “They could (score and) go for two and beat us, and we just needed to get those first downs over and over to stay in bounds and just run the clock as much as we could.”
Robichaux finished the night with 16 carries for 115 yards and two scores, while he completed 10 of 14 passes for 152 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
“He’s a tough kid,” Turner said. “He’s one of our leaders in the locker room. He plays the game the right way. He’s one that we definitely lean on. Today, I’m going to be honest, he surprised me with how tough he ran. We never utilize him in the run game like we did today. … We wanted to incorporate a little more QB runs today, and he answered the bell. He did a great job.”
Covenant Christian finished the game with a 314 yards coming off a balanced effort of 162 rushing yards and 152 passing yards.
In the first half, Covenant Christian scored two touchdowns in the last 5 minutes of the first half. The Lions scored on a 28-yard run by Robichaux with 4:18 remaining after getting the ball at the Houma Christian 31 on a bad snap on a Houma Christian punt attempt. Carson Hebert’s two-point conversion run made the score 8-0.
The Lions’ second touchdown was set up by an interception by Lucas Lally and concluded with a 8-yard pass from Robichaux to Bailey Streams with 2:13 remaining in the half.
Streams finished the game with six receptions for 87 yards and one score, while Carson Hebert had four receptions for 65 yards.
Like it did at the end of the game, Houma Christian put up a fight to end the half as Landry broke free down the Houma Christian sideline on an 81-yard run with 1:20 left to cut the deficit to 14-7.
Landry led Houma Christian with 15 carries for 128 yards and three touchdowns. Callais added 11 carries for 83 yards.
The Lions held the Warriors to 203 yards of offense and intercepted three passes. Covenant Christian’s Tristan Rogers had two interceptions, while Lally had one.
Houma Christian’s Sam Theriot had two interceptions for the Warriors.
