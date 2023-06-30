Culture of winning put LSU on top for Terrebonne High's BIlliot

A culture of winning was the draw for Terrebonne High School’s Kylan Billiot when verbally committing to play college football at LSU earlier this month.
Billiot said Wednesday at Terrebonne High’s Summer 7v7 League that the type of culture at LSU was the big thing to put the Tigers on top for him when he committed June 14.
The senior has some local connections in Terrebonne High alum and LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith as well as LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy, a Thibodaux High alum. Lacy is a mentor for Billiot. Billiot said the duo told him to always work hard, even after the offer comes.
“They told me to remain humble and do the little things right, and it’s all going to work out for you,” Billiot said.
Billiot said he is finished with his recruiting.
“The only school that really tried to text me was Texas A&M,” he said.
In preparation for playing the collegiate game, Billiot said Lacy discussed how the college level is more intense than high school.
“You’re going to have to prepare your body for college workouts, prepare your body for morning workouts, prepare your body for everything,” Billiot said.
Billiot has been working in the weight room to prepare, and he is getting a challenge from other teams because of his LSU commitment. He also has been working on the field.
“My routes, they need work, so I’m just going to continue to work on that (too),” he said.
Billiot knew from talking to LSU representatives that improvement was something that needed to be done to “wow them,’ Terrebonne High coach Tyler Lewis said earlier this month.
“He got in the weight room,” Lewis said. “His body changed. He got stronger. He got faster. His route running became more crisp.”
During testing for the LSU coaches just before he was offered, Billiot ran the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds. He is one two LSU wide receiver commitments and 18 total for the Tigers, according to the recruiting website 247Sports.com
Billiot’s ranking has improved on 247Sports.com from earlier this month from a three-star to a four-star, while his national position ranking and state ranking also have improved in the Class of 2024. He has risen from the 79th best receiver to No. 53, while his state ranking now is No. 9, up from No. 15.
He also has offers from Arkansas State, Florida International, Georgia Tech, Grambling State, Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Nicholls, Southern Miss, Troy and Tulane, according to his 247Sports profile.
As for his senior season, Billiot said he thinks Terrebonne will have a winning record. He wants Terrebonne High to win its first district title since 2010 and beat teams in the District 7-5A like Destrehan and Hahnville. The big goal he would like to lead his team to is the Caesar’s Superdome for a state title.
