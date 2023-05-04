On Tuesday afternoon, 36-year-old Eric Vincent was arrested for stealing a vehicle in a convenience store parking lot in Cut Off, Louisiana. Within two hours of the incident, Vincent was apprehended by local deputies.
The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. on May 2, 2023, when deputies were alerted to a report of a stolen vehicle outside a convenience store on West Main Street in Cut Off. A family had briefly left the car unlocked with the keys inside while they entered the store, but upon exiting found the vehicle had been stolen.
Later, deputies received a tip that Eric Vincent was the culprit and was traveling northbound on West Main Street in the stolen car. Vincent was soon found in the Cut Off area, where he resisted arrest. However, the deputies were able to take him into custody.
The abandoned vehicle was later found in a wooded area nearby with minor damages, as well as several missing items including a cell phone.
Vincent was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux, where he is being held on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, felony theft, and resisting an officer. As of now, bail has not yet been set.
