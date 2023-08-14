A Cut Off man was charged with his 2nd DWI on Sunday morning after allegedly driving more than 100 mph while intoxicated.
Sheriff Craig Webre said that around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, deputies attempted to stop a pickup truck that they found traveling southbound at 104 mph in a 55 mph zone along La. Highway 308 in Mathews.
The driver of the vehicle, Matthew Carrell, 42, of Cut Off, refused to stop and accelerated in an attempt to speed away from deputies.
The suspect disregarded a red light and passed several vehicles in no passing zones. Carrell eventually stopped in the 10000 block of La. Highway 308 and he was taken into custody.
Carrell was identified as the driver and he was showing obvious signs of impairment and had an open container of an alcoholic beverage inside his truck.
During investigation, Carrell clinched his fist and slammed it into a disk. He then approached a deputy in an aggressive manner, but he was detained without further incident.
The suspect refused to submit to a field sobriety test or a breath test. Authorities then obtained a search warrant to collect his blood for testing, which was granted. Authorities also found that the suspect had a suspended license due to a prior DWI.
Carrell was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with aggravated flight from an officer, DWI (2nd offense), possessing an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, driving under suspension, speeding, and simple assault. He was released on Sunday evening after posting bail in the amount of $38,000.
