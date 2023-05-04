Ralph-Cheramie-Jr.jpg

A Cut Off man arrested for sex crimes in May 2022 has now been booked on new charges after new victims came forward.

Sheriff Craig Webre said that Ralph Cheramie, 62, now faces charges for 3 separate females who were allegedly victimized between 12-20 years ago.

Through investigation, detectives learned that Cheramie had inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile girl beginning approximately 20 years ago. The first incident occurred when the girl was a teenager. Following the investigation, detectives obtained a warrant and arrested Cheramie on May 31, 2022. At the time, he was charged with two counts of oral sexual battery, sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

After his arrest was announced, other victims came forward. Detectives were able to find probable cause for additional charges for Cheramie for inappropriate sexual conduct with 2 more victims that occurred when the females were juveniles – one of which was under the age of 13 at the time of the incident. Cheramie was booked on new charges including 3 counts of sexual battery (forcible fondling), 3 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and molestation of a juvenile under 13.

Due to the nature of the crimes, no other information will be released.

The investigation into Cheramie is continuing. Any other victims are asked to call Lt. Rodney Morrison at LPSO. He can be reached at (985) 532-4359.

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

