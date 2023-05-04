A Cut Off man arrested for sex crimes in May 2022 has now been booked on new charges after new victims came forward.
Sheriff Craig Webre said that Ralph Cheramie, 62, now faces charges for 3 separate females who were allegedly victimized between 12-20 years ago.
Through investigation, detectives learned that Cheramie had inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile girl beginning approximately 20 years ago. The first incident occurred when the girl was a teenager. Following the investigation, detectives obtained a warrant and arrested Cheramie on May 31, 2022. At the time, he was charged with two counts of oral sexual battery, sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
After his arrest was announced, other victims came forward. Detectives were able to find probable cause for additional charges for Cheramie for inappropriate sexual conduct with 2 more victims that occurred when the females were juveniles – one of which was under the age of 13 at the time of the incident. Cheramie was booked on new charges including 3 counts of sexual battery (forcible fondling), 3 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and molestation of a juvenile under 13.
Due to the nature of the crimes, no other information will be released.
The investigation into Cheramie is continuing. Any other victims are asked to call Lt. Rodney Morrison at LPSO. He can be reached at (985) 532-4359.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.